Rocky Mountain wildfires keep growing after torching cabins

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two big mountain wildfires in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming are growing again after burning dozens of cabins and other structures. A forecast calling for mostly dry, breezy weather offers little help in the fight against the Cameron Peak Fire 20 miles west of Fort Collins, Colorado, or the Mullen Fire 100 miles west of Cheyenne, Wyoming. They are two of the Rocky Mountain region’s biggest fires in recent years. Each is burning through rugged and thick pine forest dotted with communities of cabins. The two fires as of Thursday had burned at least 155 cabins and other structures.