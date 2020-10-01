September Madness: MLB stages 8 playoff games in 1 day

The baseball postseason took on an NCAA Tournament feel Wednesday, with eight games running from noon until well past 1 a.m. Eastern time early Thursday. The bonanza came in a sport where for much of the 20th century, the entire postseason lasted a maximum of seven games. With the playoffs expanded this year to 16 teams, baseball got a day like never before — and perhaps never again. By the end of the night, three teams had been eliminated. The Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians are out, but Oakland forced a winner-take-all Game 3 in its series with the Chicago White Sox.