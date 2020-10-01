KTTC Television, the dominant, top rated NBC affiliate in Rochester, MN is looking for our new dynamic Sports Director. With the station located one hour away from the major sports franchises of the Minnesota Vikings, Twins, Wild, Timberwolves and the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, combined with a vibrant SE Minnesota high school sports scene, we’ve got passionate fanbases looking for year round coverage. This is your chance to cover it all for the dominant #1 news team in Rochester, Minnesota. KTTC News is committed to the highest standards of journalism excellence, modern news gathering techniques, and community service.

We are looking for a high-energy sports director who oversees the department as the chief sports and content producer.

The successful candidate does more than just rattle off scores and highlights. Our next sports director is a true sports journalist with a passion for great storytelling. This is not the job for someone who needs “down time”. This position requires you to anchor, shoot, write, edit, produce, and coordinate coverage.

You need to demonstrate how you can aggressively use social media to engage and respond to our community and embrace the multi-platform approach of today’s newsroom.

This is not an entry-level position. Sports anchoring and reporting experience is required, along with a degree in journalism or communications. Experience with AVID iNews and MediaComposer is a bonus. A valid driver’s license and satisfactory driving record is also required.

Southeastern Minnesota is a beautiful part of the country recognized again and again for its incredible quality of life. Rochester is also known for being home to Mayo Clinic and IBM.

KTTC Television is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family-owned company. Positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement throughout the company. Visit www.CareersAtQuincy.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

If you’re a team-player with a drive to be the best and you’d like to be a part of our award-winning team, send your link, cover letter, resume and references to:

Michele Gors

News Director

6301 Bandel Road NW

Rochester, MN 55901

mgors@kttc.com

EOE.