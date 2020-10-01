State board declines to reappoint leading public defender

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A state board has voted against renewing the contract for Hennepin County’s chief public defender. The Minnesota Board of Public Defense declined Wednesday to give Mary Moriarty a four-year extension. But the Star Tribune reported that the 4-2 vote doesn’t mean she is out of a job. Her term isn’t up until end of the year, and she can reapply. During six hours of public discussions, Moriarty accused the state’s chief public defender, Bill Ward, of sexism and racism. He denied it, saying Moriarty’s inability to work with others and rebuild relationships was the problem.