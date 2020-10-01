Barrett opposed ‘abortion on demand,’ raising doubts on Roe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett signed a 2006 newspaper ad sponsored by an anti-abortion group in which she said she opposed “abortion on demand” and defended “the right to life from fertilization to the end of natural life.” The ad appears to be the most direct expression of Barrett’s opposition to abortion and is sure to intensify debate that she would vote to restrict, if not overturn, Roe v. Wade if she is confirmed to the Supreme Court. The ad was not included in materials Barrett provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee for her high-court nomination or in 2017, when she was nominated to a federal appeals court.