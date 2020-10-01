Survivors, supporters work to shed light on domestic violence

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Domestic Violence Awareness Month runs all October and local organizations and survivors are trying to shed more light on the serious topic.

"When October comes around, it's really an opportunity to bring domestic violence to the forefront of the community because it is a community concern," said Program Supervisor of Family Service Rochester Kelly Kjarland. "I mean it impacts many families, systems and individuals."

In her line of work, Kjarland said domestic violence affects more than the spouses. It can affect how kids develop.

"We know that kids are impacted in a wide array behaviorally, emotionally, physically, mentally, developmentally," Kjarland said.

Kjarland also said that domestic violence is a choice and that outside factors do not contribute to the acts.

"You are definitely worthy of getting out and you're definitely worthy of starting over if that's something you're going to have to do to leave that alone," said survivor Khalani Thomas. "You definitely have to think about your future."

It's also important for others to recognize people who might need help.

"This is very serious this could be your friend, your neighbor. I would say to check in on these people and make sure that you're a supportive person," Thomas said.

The Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office have crisis response training for officers and deputies about how to handle these situations. It's a 40 hour course.

"It involves de-escalation and talking with people using active listening to de-escalate a situation," said RPD Sgt. Paul Gronholz.

If you or someone you know may be in a domestic violence situation, you can reach out to these organizations:

Olmsted County Victim Services 24/7 Hotline: (507) 289-0636

Rochester Women's Shelter and Support Center 24/7 Hotline: (507) 285-1010

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

If you are concerned about the safety of your children, you can call the Child Protection Services Intake at (507) 328-6400 during the day. After hours and on the weekends, call (507) 535-5625.

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.