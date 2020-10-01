Things to Do: Leaf peeping in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) -- Fall color season doesn't last long, and now is the time to get out and take in the beautiful shades of red, orange and gold.

On Thursday at noon, Alison Rentschler joined us from Shrpa to share one of her favorite fall escapes - Lake City. Her simple itinerary for a great day there starts with lunch at Chickadee Cottage Cafe. She also recommends a stroll along Lake Pepin or a hiking adventure at Frontenac State Park. The views really are worth the drive!

