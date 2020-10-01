Trump adds to election anxiety by pushing legal boundaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — In ways large and small, President Donald Trump has demonstrated a willingness to push the boundaries of the law — if not outright flout them. He floated the unconstitutional idea of delaying the Nov. 3 election. His administration may have violated a judge’s order on the 2020 census and could be held in contempt. Another court ruled that he illegally sidestepped Congress to find billions for his border wall. That track record only adds to anxiety about whether Trump will abide by the results of the election. The president’s supporters say such concerns are overblown and that if he contests the election, it will be through legal means.