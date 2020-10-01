White man seeks forgiveness in attack on Black family’s home

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A white man accused of firing shots into the home of a Black suburban Detroit family who put a Black Lives Matter sign in their front window is asking for forgiveness. Twenty-four-year-old Michael Frederick Jr. appeared by video Thursday morning in Warren District Court for arraignment on charges including ethnic intimidation. When given a moment to speak about bond, Frederick told Judge Michael Chupa he wanted Eddie and Candace Hall to forgive him and that he acted out-of-character. Chupa told him several times not to discuss the case. The judge entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Frederick and bond was set at $200,000. Shots were fired last month on the Halls’ home. Tires on their vehicle were slashed and a swastika was painted on it.