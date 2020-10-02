Asia Today: Victoria premier concerned over mall outbreak

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The COVID-19 figures in Australia’s Victoria state have continued to show improvement but officials are concerned about an outbreak at the country’s largest shopping center. Victoria reported three more COVID-19 deaths and eight more cases on Saturday. The figures take the state toll to 805 and the national death count to 893. Melbourne’s latest 14-day average stood at 12 cases, and there have been 11 cases with an unknown source in the past two weeks up to Wednesday. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews says a recent outbreak linked to southeast Melbourne’s Chadstone Shopping Centre shows why it’s unsafe to ease restrictions. A cluster of cases at the 550-store shopping center grew to 11 and includes a family. South Korea has reported 75 new cases.