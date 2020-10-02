BEHIND THE NUMBERS: Olmsted County residents and leaders speak about virus spread

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- In these past few weeks, southeast Minnesota has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases.

After 13 new cases Friday, Olmsted County has recorded more than 2,600 total cases and 28 deaths.

"It's a very stressful time but we can't forget that our health is primary. Our friends and families health is too," said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.

Olmsted County brings in thousands of visitors from across the country because of Mayo Clinic.

"We are America's city for health," the mayor said. "It was incumbent upon us to rebound and recover quickly so we have the safest environment for our residents and visitors."

Whether coming from residents or visitors, the spread of COVID-19 in Olmsted County can be traced to large private gatherings. Those gatherings have been hard to pinpoint. It has resulted in the county's positivity rate rising above 5 percent.

"Still very low, but we were at 2.5 percent just two weeks ago. It's a doubling of the number but it's still telling us that overall we're doing a lot of testing," said Graham Briggs, Olmsted County Public Health Director.

The response includes conducting testing and contact tracing.

"It is the one way we have to curb the spread, when we can warn people that they've been exposed and limit their contact with other people so that we don't spread the disease. Please answer those calls," said Norton.

Despite the uptick in cases, both Briggs and Norton condone supporting local businesses, when it can be done so safely.

"Don't forget that we're in the middle of a pandemic," Briggs said. "Be thoughtful about it but you can still go out and grab dinner with a friend if you want to."

The health director says they are having conversations about how to distribute the vaccine.

"We can see a light at the end of the tunnel. We may not be days or weeks from a vaccine but we are a lot closer to a vaccine that we were in March," said Briggs.

"I think this is a time where we as a community really need to bond together to help and support each other," Norton said.

The precautions are not meant to infringe on rights, but rather keep loved ones safe.

"That person's grandmother can be at Christmas this year," Briggs said. "That's a huge thing."

How do resident think county officials are doing?

Many residents remember when they first started being concerned with the novel coronavirus.

"I started worrying about being the in gym because I heard about this in China might be coming to our shores. That's when I starting getting a little bit nervous and taking it more seriously," said resident Jeff Larson. "Why am I taking a risk when I don't have to?

"It's an overwhelming time," agreed Rochester resident Josh Wodarz. "Certainly the first time I've experienced something like this in my lifetime."

For Wodarz, the pandemic has been less severe.

"I've been able to work from home. I'm very lucky for that," he said. "The biggest inconvenience is wearing a mask which isn't a big inconvenience to me."

It is a bigger cause for concerns for others.

"If we go out to eat, we eat outside or take the food home," said Larson.

Many have not been able to see loved ones.

"It's hard when you tell your 4 year old grandkid that you have to give them a virtual hug," Larson said. "You don't want to explain too much because you don't want to scare them."

Jeff has even had to stop doing comedy on the side, a hobby he says he misses.

"I probably won't be able to do what I like to do with that for quite a while," he said. "We don't feel we can go to an event and don't plan ahead."

His wife, Pat is able to work but with changes.

"Before the store opens I do behind the scene things," she said. "That protects me and I like doing that."

The Larsons are adapting to a new normal but like everyone else, hoping a vaccine comes sooner rather than later.

"It's affecting everything," Pat said. "We just wish that everyone would wear a mask and we can get this over with."

"We all want this to end and we want to get back to normalcy," Wodarz said. "I think that we need to follow the science and wait for a cure."

Briggs and Norton both say people can safely travel outside the area if they follow health guidelines and take proper precautions.

The mayor reminds people to socially distance and wear mask if you go to any indoor gatherings.