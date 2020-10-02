Rep. Jim Hagedorn was with the president on Air Force One

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- KTTC can confirm that Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) was aboard Air Force One with President Donald Trump for his flight to Minnesota on Wednesday.

The president confirmed in a tweet late Thursday night that he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Hagedorn, who represents Minnesota's first congressional district, was on the aircraft, along with Rep. Tom Emmer and Rep. Pete Stauber.

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer in February of 2019. He has been receiving treatment at Mayo Clinic.

In a Facebook post on Sept. 17, Hagedorn said he's feeling great. Recent tests showed he's responded "remarkably well" to cancer treatment.

"The progress thus far is really a mini miracle," Hagedorn said.

On Wednesday, Trump arrived in Minneapolis around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, where he was attending a fundraiser.

He was greeted on the tarmac by Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R), House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and Senate candidate Jason Lewis, among others. Lewis is challenging Sen. Tina Smith for her seat in the U.S. Senate.

KTTC has reached out to Hagedorn's office about a test result for the congressman.