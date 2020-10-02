Grand jury audio details moments before Breonna Taylor died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say they knocked and identified themselves for a minute or more before bursting into Breonna Taylor’s apartment. But her boyfriend says he did not hear officers announce themselves. That’s according to Kentucky grand jury recordings released Friday. In the hail of gunfire that ensued, the 26-year-old Black woman was killed. The dramatic and conflicting accounts of the March 13 raid are key to a case that has set off nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism. It is rare for grand jury proceedings to be released. But a court ruled that the material should be made public after the grand jury did not charge the officers with Taylor’s killing, angering many in Louisville and beyond.