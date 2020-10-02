California milestone: 4 million acres burned in wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California is poised to hit a fearsome milestone: 4 million acres burned this year by wildfires that have killed 30 people and incinerated hundreds of homes in what is already the worst fire season on record. Flames have scorched an area larger than Connecticut. Meanwhile, fire crews at a blaze in the northern wine country are on high alert as forecasters warn of red flag conditions of extreme fire danger into Saturday morning. Winds up to 30 mph could drive flames faster through Napa and Sonoma counties, where the Glass Fire is threatening scenic and rural communities.