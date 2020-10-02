 Skip to Content

CAMPUS DIARIES: How pandemic changes are impacting student musicians

4:08 pm Campus DiariesCoronavirus
INDIANOLA, Iowa (KTTC) -- Iowa college student Ethan Humble shows us around the music building at Simpson College and discusses how playing in a college ensemble has changed since the pandemic struck.

Campus Diaries is a special KTTC project giving you a window into the lives of college students as they navigate a new and changing learning environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We're following our campus diarists as they show us how student life has changed. Follow along for updates on our Campus Diaries page.

