Cold and wet weekend; Much warmer next week

Cold temperatures will continue the next several nights. Morning temperatures Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will hover around 32-35°. Widespread frost will be possible those mornings. Make sure to cover plants or bring them inside if possible through Monday morning. Temperatures will be warming next week though! Notice the overnight low above for Monday is expected to be in the middle 40s!

High temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 50s with overcast skies on Saturday. Rain chances remain in the forecast Saturday afternoon and evening with minor rainfall accumulations expected. Skies will clear on Sunday with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon.

Showers will stay scattered and isolated through the evening Saturday. Some drizzly conditions will be possible overnight, but I don't expect any sizeable rainfall amounts after 6-8 p.m.

Beautiful weather returns next week with highs temperatures in the middle and upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Highs will stay in the 60s through next Friday! Rain chances will be extremely limited with sunshine dominating the region. Overnight lows will stay steady in the middle and lower 40s meaning frost shouldn't be a concern!

Have a great weekend!