Cool weather continues into the weekend; next week looks warmer

A bright, cool Friday

We're wrapping up what has been a generally breezy and unsettled workweek on a bright and tranquil note, but with some of the coolest temperatures in several months. High pressure is settling into the region from the northwest, making for a bright and chilly situation for our area. We're dealing with the first widespread frost of the season with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s across the local weather map and even with abundant sunshine throughout the day, we'll still only manage to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s in the afternoon hours. Winds, again, will remain light ahead of this high pressure, cutting down on the wind chill impact.

Cool sunshine and rain this weekend

A storm system from the west will graze the area to the south as it moves through the Midwest Saturday, bringing clouds and eventually some rain showers for the late morning and afternoon hours. Expect widely scattered showers during the day with very light rainfall amounts overall. High temperatures will only be in the lower 50s with just a hint of a northeast breeze.

Clouds will gradually clear off late Saturday night with plenty of sunshine in store for Sunday as yet another broad area of high pressure drifts in from the west. We'll have high temperatures in the lower 50s Sunday with light north winds.

A warmer week is ahead

A shift in our weather pattern in the upcoming workweek will allow warmer air to build into the Upper Midwest, meaning we'll get a chance to experience more seasonably mild weather across the area. Gusty south winds Monday will usher in some of that warmer air under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will reach the lower 60s Monday afternoon. After that, it looks like we'll have plenty of sunshine throughout the remainder of the week with high temperatures mainly in the low to mid-60s.

There are signs that temperatures will be quite a bit warmer than the seasonal average by the following weekend through the middle part of October. As it stands right now, some temperatures in the 70s and maybe even the lower 80s may show up in our area during that span of time. Stay tuned!