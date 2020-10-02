COVID-19 TESTING: MN Republican leaders who met with Trump get checked

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The news that President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 has sent several other people, including several Minnesota politicians, to get tests themselves.

The president is now at Walter Reed Medical Center where he will be recovering for at least a few days.

Trump shook hands with state leaders and greeted thousands in Duluth during a visit Wednesday. He also attended a private event in Minneapolis earlier in the day.

The president has made Minnesota a target of his re-election campaign, and with frequent visits come frequent meetings with the top republicans in the state.

"Nobody wants to be infected, but its hard to fully avoid," Senate Majority leader Paul Gazelka said during an interview on WCCO-AM. "This is a pandemic. It's serious. I think over time, a fair amount of people are gonna be in contact with somebody, going to get infected."

Gazelka was joined by his wife, and other top republican leaders Wednesday to welcome the president with no mask on.

"I didn't shake hands with the president. I did talk to the president. I was within 6 feet of him for less than 30 seconds," House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said during an interview on Minnesota Public Radio.

Daudt said the likelihood of him contracting the virus is low. However, just to be safe, he has taken a test.

Senate candidate Jason Lewis spoke about the situation during a debate with Senator Tina Smith on Minnesota Public Radio.

"Fortunately we maintained social distancing I did talk to the president but at a distance. I think we are fine," Lewis said.

Minnesota First Congressional District Representative Jim Hagedorn travelled with the president on Air Force One Wednesday. Hagedorn is immunocompromised due to his fight with Stage IV kidney cancer.

"I'm very fortunate the immunotherapy treatments from the beginning its really helped. my body's responded so incredibly to them," Hagedorn said during a televised debate last week.

Late Friday afternoon, Hagedorn's test result came back negative.

Lewis, Gazelka and Daudt are awaiting their test results.

As the Republican leaders deal with the aftermath of the president's visit, Gazelka said all will be well.

"I just want to encourage people that we can be calm and carry on," Gazelka said.