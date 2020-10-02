Disabled veterans gather for a special pheasant hunt

LEROY, Minn. (KTTC) -- Thirty disabled veterans spent the brisk Friday morning hunting pheasant during a special event.

The Disabled American Veterans had their second annual pheasant hunt hosted by Mower County Habitat and Pheasants Forever. It's to honor those veterans who have sacrificed so much for the country.

Disabled veterans at the hunt came from the Vietnam era through Iraq and Afghanistan era. There were Army, Navy and Marine veterans present. The National Commander of the DAV Butch Whitehead said the older vets mentor the younger ones. He said being out together brings them back to the camaraderie they had while in the military.

"We're here to take care of veterans. That's our main focus. We don't lose focus of it," National DAV Commander Butch Whitehead said. "What we're doing here today is just one of the things we do. The outdoor activity is such a therapeutic piece to a veteran. It gets them outdoors, get them away from the stress of everyday life, especially 2020, and all the stress is brings this year."

Combat Vets Motorcycle Association Chapter 48-2 out of Rochester also sponsored the event. Troy "SARGE" Westphal of CVMA said helping disabled veterans goes hand-in-hand with helping combat vets.

"Vets helping vets is our motto," said Westphal. "We plan on making this hunt an annual thing for us."

Organizers were worried the event was going to have to be canceled because of the pandemic, but they adapted. Safety precautions were in place and smaller groups hunted together. Trained hunting dogs flushed the birds out so the hunters could get their shot.

The veterans shot enough pheasant for each person to get two each.