Dubuque park may be named for historic Black resident

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A push has begun in Dubuque to change the name of a park to honor of a one-time slave who gained his freedom and another Black man killed in a lynching. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that the Dubuque branch of the NAACP and other community members support renaming Jackson Park after both men, Ralph Montgomery and Nathaniel Morgan. Montgomery was a slave living in Dubuque when, in 1839, he won his freedom in a ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court. It was only a year later that Morgan was killed in a lynching. The park is currently named for President Andrew Jackson.