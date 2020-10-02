France’s Macron details plan targeting Islamist ‘separatism’

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is laying out plans Friday for a proposed law targeting a “parallel society” of radical Muslims thriving outside the values of the nation. Friday’s speech about Islamist “separatism” comes while a trial is underway in Paris over the deadly 2015 attacks by French-born Islamic extremists on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket. Among the goals of the proposed law is strengthening public services and bringing clarity to the financing of religious organizations. But it risks raising concerns among some in France’s largely moderate Muslim community and some on the left that it will further stigmatize the country’s No. 2 religion.