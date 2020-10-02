 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:47 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alta-Aurelia 43, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 22

Ankeny 49, Johnston 9

Atlantic 28, Shenandoah 0

Beckman, Dyersville 42, Wilton 30

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 22, Spencer 7

Center Point-Urbana 32, Vinton-Shellsburg 17

Central Lyon 43, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Stanton 12

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42, Marshalltown 0

Dubuque, Hempstead 54, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 16

Dunkerton 52, Central Elkader 6

Earlham 21, Nodaway Valley 14

East Mills 53, East Union, Afton 12

East Sac County 26, Missouri Valley 0

Emmetsburg 36, West Sioux 35, OT

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, Okoboji, Milford 7

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 54, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 7

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, H-L-V, Victor 24

Glenwood 28, Carroll 21

Greene County 22, Clarinda 15, OT

Grundy Center 47, North Tama, Traer 0

Harris-Lake Park 44, River Valley, Correctionville 26

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, Akron-Westfield 18

Humboldt 21, Mason City 14

Indianola 31, Ames 0

Lawton-Bronson 12, South O’Brien, Paullina 6

Logan-Magnolia 53, West Monona 0

MFL-Mar-Mac 36, South Winneshiek, Calmar 22

Madrid 47, Perry 0

Meskwaki Settlement School 74, Twin Cedars, Bussey 12

Mount Ayr 26, Interstate 35,Truro 6

Murray 60, Seymour 6

New Hampton 14, Oelwein 8

North Butler, Greene 27, Nashua-Plainfield 12

Northwood-Kensett 64, Rockford 20

Ogden 20, Wayne, Corydon 0

Pekin 38, Louisa-Muscatine 12

Pleasant Valley 54, Davenport, West 0

Ridge View 19, Woodbury Central, Moville 18

Riverside, Oakland 35, Davis County, Bloomfield 14

Saint Ansgar 44, Newman Catholic, Mason City 34

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 21

Sigourney-Keota 31, Mediapolis 14

Sioux City, East 20, Fort Dodge 6

South Hardin 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 7

Southeast Polk 69, Ottumwa 21

Southeast Valley 38, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 20

Southwest Valley 51, Sidney 14

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47, Tri-Center, Neola 26

St. Mary’s, Remsen 30, Newell-Fonda 28

Storm Lake 27, LeMars 6

Sumner-Fredericksburg 26, Central Springs 8

Tripoli 66, AGWSR, Ackley 16

Unity Christian 29, Sheldon 16

Van Meter 35, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 18

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 66, Postville 0

Washington 69, Burlington 0

Waukee 31, Valley, West Des Moines 28

Waukon 54, Crestwood, Cresco 0

Webster City 54, Gilbert 13

West Branch 28, Durant-Bennett 21

West Hancock, Britt 61, North Union 12

West Lyon, Inwood 26, Sioux Center 12

Western Christian 42, Hinton 12

Associated Press

