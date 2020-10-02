Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alta-Aurelia 43, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 22
Ankeny 49, Johnston 9
Atlantic 28, Shenandoah 0
Beckman, Dyersville 42, Wilton 30
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 22, Spencer 7
Center Point-Urbana 32, Vinton-Shellsburg 17
Central Lyon 43, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Stanton 12
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42, Marshalltown 0
Dubuque, Hempstead 54, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 16
Dunkerton 52, Central Elkader 6
Earlham 21, Nodaway Valley 14
East Mills 53, East Union, Afton 12
East Sac County 26, Missouri Valley 0
Emmetsburg 36, West Sioux 35, OT
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, Okoboji, Milford 7
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 54, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 7
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, H-L-V, Victor 24
Glenwood 28, Carroll 21
Greene County 22, Clarinda 15, OT
Grundy Center 47, North Tama, Traer 0
Harris-Lake Park 44, River Valley, Correctionville 26
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, Akron-Westfield 18
Humboldt 21, Mason City 14
Indianola 31, Ames 0
Lawton-Bronson 12, South O’Brien, Paullina 6
Logan-Magnolia 53, West Monona 0
MFL-Mar-Mac 36, South Winneshiek, Calmar 22
Madrid 47, Perry 0
Meskwaki Settlement School 74, Twin Cedars, Bussey 12
Mount Ayr 26, Interstate 35,Truro 6
Murray 60, Seymour 6
New Hampton 14, Oelwein 8
North Butler, Greene 27, Nashua-Plainfield 12
Northwood-Kensett 64, Rockford 20
Ogden 20, Wayne, Corydon 0
Pekin 38, Louisa-Muscatine 12
Pleasant Valley 54, Davenport, West 0
Ridge View 19, Woodbury Central, Moville 18
Riverside, Oakland 35, Davis County, Bloomfield 14
Saint Ansgar 44, Newman Catholic, Mason City 34
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 21
Sigourney-Keota 31, Mediapolis 14
Sioux City, East 20, Fort Dodge 6
South Hardin 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 7
Southeast Polk 69, Ottumwa 21
Southeast Valley 38, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 20
Southwest Valley 51, Sidney 14
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47, Tri-Center, Neola 26
St. Mary’s, Remsen 30, Newell-Fonda 28
Storm Lake 27, LeMars 6
Sumner-Fredericksburg 26, Central Springs 8
Tripoli 66, AGWSR, Ackley 16
Unity Christian 29, Sheldon 16
Van Meter 35, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 18
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 66, Postville 0
Washington 69, Burlington 0
Waukee 31, Valley, West Des Moines 28
Waukon 54, Crestwood, Cresco 0
Webster City 54, Gilbert 13
West Branch 28, Durant-Bennett 21
West Hancock, Britt 61, North Union 12
West Lyon, Inwood 26, Sioux Center 12
Western Christian 42, Hinton 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com