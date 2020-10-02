GOP senator with virus says he’ll make Supreme Court vote

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee revealed he has been infected with the coronavirus. The announcement Friday came hours after President Donald Trump announced he had tested positive for the virus. The conservative Utah senator plans to isolate for 10 days then return to public life the day he and colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee are scheduled to begin considering the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Lee was shown carrying but not wearing a mask while shaking hands and hugging people at a White House event last Saturday announcing her nomination.