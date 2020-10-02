Judge: Census violated order; demands mass text to workers

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge is instructing the Census Bureau to text every 2020 census worker by Friday, letting them know the count of every U.S. resident is continuing through the end of the month and not ending next week, as the agency previously had announced in violation of her injunction. The new order issued late Thursday by U.S. District Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, instructs the Census Bureau to send out a mass text saying an Oct. 5 target data for finishing the nation’s head count is not in effect. She says the text should also say people can still answer the questionnaire through Oct. 31.