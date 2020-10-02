MDH urges attendees of President Trump’s Duluth rally to consider getting COVID-19 tested

DULUTH, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota health officials are urging attendees of President Donald Trump's rally in Duluth on Wednesday to consider getting COVID-19 tested following the president's announcement that he tested positive for the virus.

Late Thursday night, Trump announced on Twitter that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and are quarantining.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health said in a news release on Friday that there is a risk of transmission of COVID-19 at the Duluth rally on Wednesday, along with other events associated with the president's visit to Minnesota.

"We are seeing a great deal of community transmission from COVID across the state," Minnesota Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said. "Any time we have people gathering together in large groups like that, it's a time to be aware of the fact that there is a potential for transmission."

MDH said transmission in St. Louis County had already been high prior to the rally, and those attending might have been infectious without realizing it.

"Based on the 'six feet for 15 minutes' assessment, the likelihood of someone in the audience catching the virus from someone on stage is fairly minimal," Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health Division Director, said in a news release from the county. "However, with an estimated attendance of at least 3,000 people at the rally, there's a pretty good likelihood that some of the attendees had the virus and were contagious, so as we would with any event, we strongly encourage participants to quarantine, monitor themselves for symptoms and consider getting tested."

MDH released the following guidance in a news release:

Anyone who attended events associated with the president’s visit and who now has symptoms should get tested right away.

People should consider getting tested even if they do not have symptoms because some people may not develop or recognize symptoms and people can spread the virus even without displaying symptoms. People should get tested five to seven days after the event.

If they test negative, they should get tested again around 12 days after the event. People should get tested in their home communities and seek testing from their health care provider when possible.

Anyone who was a direct contact of President Trump or known COVID-19 cases needs to quarantine and should get tested. It is important to understand that quarantine for 14 days is necessary regardless of test results.

Anyone who attended any large group gathering, especially one with limited social distancing and/or masking, should be alert to potential symptoms of COVID-19 infection, and limit social interactions for 14 days. This is true even if they feel no symptoms of illness.

MDH said any Minnesotan who wants to be tested in the Duluth area can get a test at the site set up at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Seven additional community testing sites will be available around the state between Tuesday and Thursday, including in Cloquet and Inver Grove Heights. More information on testing can be found on the MDH website.

Gov. Tim Walz says the state is prepared for a spike in testing.

"We're ready for this type of event," Walz said. "We have the testing capacity to make sure those folks get tested."

The President's infection serving as a reminder, that the pandemic, is far from over.

"I think it's important to keep in mind that the biology of the COVID virus, it doesn't care if its me or the President," Ehresmann said. "The means and the routes of transmission are still the same."

"I think it makes it clear about what is happening in the Midwest," Walz said. "Us passing 100,000, 10 Minnesotans died today, we have the President of the United States testing positive, and by the last counts I heard somewhat symptomatic, and we have the potential exposure to a lot of leadership in Minnesota. I don't think that speaks that this emergency is over."