Michigan governor’s virus powers upended with court ruling

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has struck down a law that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has repeatedly used to manage the coronavirus pandemic. The decision now puts months of restrictions in jeopardy all while COVID-19 continues to flare up. In a 4-3 opinion, the court said the law is unconstitutional because it takes power away from the Legislature. Whitmer says the decision is “deeply disappointing.” The governor says her orders will remain in effect for 21 days. She says she plans to take other action. Republicans in the Legislature have complained that Whitmer failed to use a 1976 law that would have required consultation with lawmakers about emergencies.