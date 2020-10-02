Minnesota reports 1,184 more COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Friday that 1,184 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Thirteen of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 101,366 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 10,603 health care workers, MDH said.

The Department said 90,492 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

MDH reported a jump of more than 32,000 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,086,963. MDH said about 1,447,050 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials also reported in Friday's update that 10 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Seven of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,059 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials said. MDH said 1,472 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also said a total of 7,793 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota to date. This includes 2,156 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU. Click here for Thursday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

