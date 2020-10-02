NASA seeks help finding new planets

(CNN) — You don’t have to be a NASA scientist to help discover new planets.

NASA has launched a website called Planet Patrol where members of the public can collaborate with astronomers to hunt for new worlds.

They’ll be sorting through images collected by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS.

Over the course of a year, TESS captures hundreds of thousands of snapshots. But it’s too many for scientists to examine without help, and computers sometimes fail to determine potential planets from imposters.

That’s where volunteers come in.

They will answer questionnaires as they sift through images to help researchers narrow down the list of potential planets.