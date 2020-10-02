NY to local governments: Enforce virus rules or face fines

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state’s daily count of new coronavirus cases has topped 1,500 for the first time since late May. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the number Friday and warned local governments that they’ll face fines if they don’t enforce social distancing and mask rules. Officials are increasingly concerned about virus flare-ups in parts of New York City and suburban Rockland and Orange counties. The raw number of new cases reported statewide on Thursday hit 1,598. That’s the most since May 27, when about 65,000 New Yorkers were tested, compared to 119,000 on Thursday.