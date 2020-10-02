Oprah holds conversation with ‘Caste’ author on Apple TV+

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oprah Winfrey will have an in-depth conversation with famed author Isabel Wilkerson as part of her next “Oprah’s Book Club” episode. It will focus on Wilkerson’s book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” which will air free on Apple TV+ on Friday. The detailed discussion will explore context of the book that delves into Wilkerson’s exploration of race and hierarchy in the U.S. Winfrey also asks the reason behind writing “Caste” for Wilkerson, who won a Pulitzer Prize for her book “The Warmth of Other Suns.” Winfrey will delve deeper to discuss themes of the book in a two-part episode on Apple TV+ on Oct. 9.