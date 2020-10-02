Pine Island Kicks Off Local Football Season

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) - Tomorrow is the first day of high school football in Minnesota, and there is a local team in action.

The Pine Island Panthers are one of eight teams across the state that will play. They will kick off against the Cannon Falls Bombers.

This has been anything but a typical fall sports season. In August, football was put on the shelf by the MSHSL, only to be brought back in September.

The Panthers are happy to get back on the field and play for something real.

"It's absolutely exciting," said Pine Island Head Coach John Stapleton. "I'm almost having a hard time putting it into words, just the opportunity to get out there and play, because we were looking towards not even being able to have this opportunity to come back and play in March, which I don't think anybody really wanted to do."

"We're so happy that we can actually have something that we can play for now, and we're glad that we're getting a season in," senior Dominic Schaefer said.

Pine Island will kick off against Cannon Falls tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Next Friday, football kicks into high gear, and KTTC will have our first Sports Extra of the fall season.