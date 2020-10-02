Radish seeds, meats and cheeses launched to space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A space station cargo ship is chasing after the International Space Station with a special food delivery. Northrop Grumman launched the shipment Friday night from Virginia. Stashed aboard the Cygnus capsule are radish seeds for growing and a smorgasbord of fancy meats and cheeses for feasting. The delicacies include prosciutto, Genoa salami, Gouda and brie cheeses, and chocolate-covered cranberries in plenty of time for Thanksgiving. A new $23 million titanium toilet is also flying, along with a 360-degree virtual reality camera and tanks of air to help offset a small station leak. The delivery should arrive Monday.