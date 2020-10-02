Red Wing restaurant reopens a month after SUV crashed into building

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) -- About one month after an SUV plowed into Liberty's Restaurant and Lounge in Red Wing, the restaurant is now serving customers once again.

The damage was extensive to the historic building. But supporters came together to get the restaurant back on its feet, raising more than $23,000.

Owner Doug Noreen got approval from the city to reopen last week,

and the restaurant officially opened Thursday.

Construction crews were quickly working to get everything cleaned up and ready for reopening.

When the owner stepped outside to take this picture, he saw a double rainbow, hoping that's a sign of good things to come.

The restaurant is celebrating its 45th anniversary this month.