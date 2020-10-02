Rochester’s corn tower deemed ‘historically significant’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Many people associate the Ear of Corn Water Tower with Rochester.

In fact, many books on roadside attractions in the United States list the tower built in 1931 among noteworthy stops.

Now, Olmsted County announces that it will be preserved into the future because of its historical significance and because it is valued in the hearts of many in the community.

Olmsted County worked with New History, a company that specializes in preservation and historical architecture in making the determination.

“Because the Ear of Corn Water Tower is historically significant and because it is near and dear to the hearts of many in this community, we will continue to preserve and maintain it,” said Olmsted County Director of Facilities and Building Operations Mathew Miller. “There is a restoration process that will be put out to bid soon that will include the corn tower and options for repainting it. Future development options will also include consideration for continued preservation of the water tower.”

During this process, it was determined that the Seneca Foods factory building will be demolished for redevelopment, with several items from it donated to the History Center of Olmsted County.

Several buildings at Graham Park are also being preserved as part of the master plan for the area.