AP source: Prominent NY attorney killed in small plane crash

NEW YORK (AP) — Prominent New York attorney Steve Barnes has died in a small plane crash in western New York. That’s according to a person connected with his law firm who spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. An unidentified woman also died when the single-engine turboprop crashed about 11:45 a.m. Friday in a wooded area near Pembroke, New York. Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron says there were no survivors but did not identify the victims. The plane was associated with Cellino & Barnes, a prominent personal injury law firm with offices around New York. The firm declined to comment.