Star Vikings DE Hunter, still on IR, seeks 2nd opinion

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter does not appear close to returning to the team. Coach Mike Zimmer said the two-time Pro Bowl pick was in New York for a second medical opinion on his reported neck injury. Zimmer has declined all season to divulge any details about Hunter’s condition. He initially described it only as a “tweak.” Hunter last season at age 25 became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 career sacks. He was hurt before on-field training camp practices were open to reporters starting Aug. 14. He was placed on injured reserve Sept. 9.