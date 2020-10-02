Suspect in fatal Florida shooting at Amazon center arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old man who’s recovering from a self-inflicted bulled wound has been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting that killed a woman at a Florida Amazon fulfillment center. Jacksonville Sheriff’s officials say Daisean Thomas Biffle shot himself in an attempt to take his own life. He was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition. Officials say a 22-year-old woman he was in a relationship with was killed. Both were Amazon employees. Biffle was absentee booked into jail. It’s not known if he has a lawyer.