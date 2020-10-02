The Latest: Boyfriend first claimed Breonna Taylor fired gun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The fired Kentucky officer indicted on minor charges in the Breonna Taylor case told police investigators that Taylor’s boyfriend initially claimed Taylor was the one who shot at officers when they entered her apartment. Brett Hankison said in a March interview heard by the grand jury that Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, told him that Taylor was dead. Hankinson said that Walker said “she was the one who shot at us,” Walker later confessed that he was the one who opened fire.