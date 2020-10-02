US panel tackles race, poverty in virus vaccine priorities

A U.S. advisory panel is making recommendations for who should be first in line to get COVID-19 vaccine. As expected, the panel recommended Friday that health care workers and first responders get first priority when vaccine supplies are limited. The group also made a plea for special efforts to get the shots to low-income minority groups. The coronavirus pandemic has hit Black, Hispanic and Native Americans disproportionately in hospitalizations and deaths. The panel also said the shots should be provided free to all. Federal health officials will have the final say on distributing the 300 million vaccine doses.