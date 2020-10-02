Walmart to sell UK unit Asda in $8.8 billion deal

LONDON (AP) — Retail giant Walmart has agreed to sell its British chain of supermarkets, Asda. It is selling to the investors behind an international group of gas stations and food shops in a deal that values Asda at 6.8 billion pounds ($8.8 billion). Brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, along with TDR Capital will acquire a majority of Asda. Walmart will retain a minority stake and a seat of the board. The parties issued a joint statement on Friday that did not provide further details of the deal.