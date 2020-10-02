Wife of German rapper convicted of terrorism charges

BERLIN (AP) — The widow of a German-born rapper who joined the Islamic State extremist group in Syria before being killed in an airstrike has herself been convicted of membership in a terrorist organization. The Hamburg state court on Friday sentenced Omaima A., 36, to three years in prison, the dpa news agency reported. The Hamburg-born woman of Tunisian heritage, whose last name wasn’t provided in line with German privacy laws, was the widow of German rapper Denis Cuspert, who went by the stage name Deso Dogg before giving up the profession and joining IS.