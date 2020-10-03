3 blow up ATM in open Chinese restaurant, flee without cash

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say several men blew up an ATM in a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia while the establishment was still open but were unable to get any cash. Police say three men entered the Golden Chinese/American takeout restaurant in northwest Philadelphia shortly after 9 p.m. Friday and ordered food, then used an explosive device that damaged the ATM and the window and knocked items off shelves behind the counter. Police say the three went back into the establishment but were unable to remove the cash box that was still inside the damaged ATM. The three then fled, one on a bicycle and the other two on foot.