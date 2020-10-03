Another chilly night; Warmer days ahead

After a seasonably cool start to the weekend, chilly conditions remain throughout the weekend before warmer, more seasonal temperatures return for next week. Tonight, overnight low will be in the low 30s with widespread frost likely. A Frost Advisory will be in effect from Midnight until 8am Sunday. Make sure to bring indoors or cover any sensitive plants. We'll see partly cloudy skies with light northeast winds at 3-8 mph. Some river valleys may deal with patchy fog overnight as well.

Chilly conditions are expected for Sunday as high temperatures will only be in the low 50s. We will see mostly sunny skies as high pressure takes control of the region, giving us a break in the clouds. After a cool end to the weekend, warmer and more 'normal' temperatures are in store for the upcoming week.

Temperatures rebound into the low 60s as we start off the new work week on Monday. We'll enjoy an abundance of sunshine as well with blustery winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. A mild day is on tap for Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and mainly sunny skies.

The midweek is shaping up to be pretty pleasant with sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s. Models are hinting at another warm up on the way for next weekend with high temperatures anticipated to be in the low 70s by Saturday and Sunday. Conditions will continue to remain dry and sunny.