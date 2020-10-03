Azerbaijan president criticizes mediators; fighting rages on

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan on Saturday said heavy fighting is continuing in their conflict over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan’s president criticized the international mediators who have tried for decades to resolve the dispute. Fighting that started Sept. 27 is the worst to afflict Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas since the 1994 end of a war that left the region in Azerbaijan under the control of ethnic Armenian local forces backed by Armenia. The Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman said “intensive fighting is taking place along the entire front line” and claimed that Armenian forces had shot down three planes. Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said Armenian forces had shelled civilian territory within Azerbaijan.