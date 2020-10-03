Billions in bullion shifted ahead of Dutch bank rebuild

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands’ central bank has moved its Dutch-based stock of gold from its headquarters in Amsterdam to a safe in the nearby city of Haarlem. The 14,000 bars and about 1,000 boxes of gold coins worth a total of some 10 billion euros ($11.7 billion) were transported in a meticulously and closely guarded operation that started Friday and ended Saturday. Along with the billions in bullion, the bank also shifted bank bills worth another 4.5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in the operation led by the Royal Dutch Military Police. The cash and gold traveled about 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) in a convoy of tightly guarded trucks with a police helicopter hovering overhead.