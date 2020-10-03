Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara pyramids

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says archaeologists have unearthed dozens of ancient coffins in a vast necropolis south of Cairo. The Egyptian Tourism and Antiquities Minister says at least 59 sealed sarcophagi with mummies inside were found that had been buried in three wells more than 2,600 years ago. He says the coffins will be showcased at the new and mega-sized Grand Egyptian Museum, which Egypt is building near the Giza Pyramids. The discovery is the latest in a series of archeological finds that Egypt has sought to publicize in an effort to revive its key tourism sector, which was badly hit by the turmoil that followed the 2011 uprising, and dealt a further blow this year by the global coronavirus pandemic.