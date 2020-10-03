Israeli navy prepares for arrival of new upgraded warships

ABOARD THE INS LAHAV (AP) — After a coronavirus-related delay, Israel’s navy is preparing for the long-awaited arrival of its next generation of missile boats. They’ll give Israel a powerful new tool to defend its strategic natural gas industry in the Mediterranean Sea from the threat of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The first missile boat of “Project Magen” is scheduled to arrive by early December. Three more of the German-made corvettes are scheduled to arrive over the next two years. The vessels, commonly known as the “Saar 6,” will be at the forefront of Israeli efforts to protect its 200-mile exclusive economic zone. The natural gas industry is at the heart of those efforts.