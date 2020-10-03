Israelis persist in rallies against PM despite lockdown

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis are demonstrating in hundreds of locations across Israel against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The protests on Saturday night are continuing though the government banned large, centralized demonstrations as part of a new coronavirus lockdown. The protesters gathered close to their homes, trying not to violate pandemic measures that limit movement within a 1-kilometer (0.6-mile) radius from one’s place of residence. While Netanyahu has said the restrictions are driven by safety concerns, the protesters accuse him of tightening the lockdown to muzzle their movement. The protesters say Netanyahu should not serve as prime minister when he is on trial on corruption charges and accuse him of bungling the country’s coronavirus crisis.