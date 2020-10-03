 Skip to Content

Italy’s Salvini faces possible charges for blocking migrants

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s right-wing former interior minister, Matteo Salvini, appeared Saturday before a court in Sicily that will decide whether he will face trial for blocking 131 migrants for several days on a coast guard ship in 2019. The Senate voted in February to lift parliamentary immunity for Salvini, paving the way for a possible trial on charges of kidnapping and abuse of power.  The Gregoretti was stuck at sea for days in July 2019 until a judge approved its landing in Augusta, Sicily. The Senate has also lifted Salvini’s immunity in another, similar case, which is pending. 

Associated Press

