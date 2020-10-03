Minnesota congressmen flew Delta after flying with Trump

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three Minnesota congressman are taking heat for taking a Delta Airlines flight home from Washington Friday night just two days after they shared Air Force One with President Donald Trump. Reps. Pete Stauber, Tom Emmer and Jim Hagedorn were on the same Delta Airlines flight despite that airline’s restrictions on passengers recently exposed to COVID-19. Minnesota Democratic party Chairman Ken Martin said the congressmen put the health and safety of other passengers at serious risk. Hagedorn said the three men had tested negative and had not been exposed to someone carrying the virus longer than 15 minutes and closer than 6 feet. He said the men also informed the airline and the flight’s captain of their situation and the airline “made the decision to fly based upon the facts.”